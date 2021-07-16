Left Menu

Economic pre-feasibility report on solar global grid by next month: Mathur

The governments inter- ministerial co-ordination group is expected to be formed in a month, he said.


The economic pre-feasibility report on the International Solar Alliance's cross-country solar power grid can be expected by next month, its Director- General Ajay Mathur said on Friday.

A consortium led by French state-run power utility Electricite de France SA (EDF) has been tasked with creating the roadmap to build a global ecosystem of interconnected renewable energy resources under 'One Sun, One World and One Grid' (OSOWOG).

''EDF is carrying out the pre-feasibility study and next month the report is expected,'' Mathur told PTI.

India-initiated ISA is heading the project with the support of World Bank to promote renewable energy and mitigate carbon footprint.

The OSOWOG project will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, the Indian grid will be connected with grids in West Asia, South Asia and Southeast Asia to share solar and other renewable energy resources.

In the second phase, the first-phase nations will be connected with the African pool of renewable resources. The third phase will be the final step for global inter- connections.

The project aims to link as many as 140 countries through a common grid that will be used to transfer solar power.

Mathur, who was in Kolkata to attend an event of the Bengal Chamber, said India's inter-ministerial coordination group on the initiative, involving four-five Union ministries, is also being set up.

''The report on institutional regulatory is also likely in the next three-four months. The government's inter- ministerial co-ordination group is expected to be formed in a month,'' he said.

