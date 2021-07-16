Telangana govt to implement insurance scheme for weavers

The TRS government in Telangana would soon implement an insurance scheme, similar to the 'Rythu Bima' farmers' group life insurance scheme, for the benefit of weavers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday.

The insurance scheme being designed for the benefit of weavers is likely to be implemented in another two-three months, he said.

Advertisement

Under the 'Rythu Bima' scheme, Rs five lakh is deposited into the designated nominee account within 10 days in the event of the death of the enrolled farmer due to any cause, including natural death.

Rao said political representation also need to increase for the community of weavers.

Talking about the efforts being made by his government to boost the development of Telangana after the formation of the separate state in 2014, he cited examples, among others, of 'Mission Kakatiya' (revival of tanks and other water bodies) and the endeavour to address the problems of weavers (who once used to commit suicides due to poverty).

The mega textile park in Warangal is attracting investments, the chief minister said.

Stating that the weavers community would benefit with the textile park, he said more needs to be done to further boost the state's development.

Rao was speaking at an event where former TDP state president L Ramana, who belongs to the weavers community, formally joined the ruling TRS.PTI SJR BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)