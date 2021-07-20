PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 20
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Cameron condemned for 'lack of judgment' over Greensill lobbying https://on.ft.com/3evyAzd - National Grid faces being stripped of energy system management role https://on.ft.com/3zgCWlK
- Robinhood seeks valuation of up to $35 bln in IPO https://on.ft.com/3rkaWuF - Bill Ackman abandons Spac plan to take $4 bln stake in Universal Music https://on.ft.com/2TkPB7J
Overview - Former British Prime Minister David Cameron showed a lack of judgement in using personal contacts and informal channels to lobby for the now-collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, a parliamentary committee said on Tuesday.
- Britain's government plans to create a new energy system operator to help the country meet its net zero emissions target, which could replace the role of National Grid, consultation documents published on Tuesday showed. - Robinhood Markets Inc is targeting a valuation of up to $35 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, the company revealed in a Monday filing.
- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman will buy up to 10% of Vivendi's Universal Music Group through his main hedge fund, rather than a special purpose acquisition company, after investors and regulators questioned his use of a SPAC. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
