Rain lashes several parts of Delhi on Tuesday

Heavy rain again lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 20:43 IST
Visuals from Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rain again lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city. Further, the IMD has predicted a continuing rain spell for Delhi with moderate to intense rain over parts of north and central Delhi according to the Met Department.

Several parts of the national capital including Dwarka, Parliament area, Tughlaq road, Akbar road area, North Avenue, and Pant Marg area received rainfall today. Water-logging was also witnessed in parts of Delhi, especially at India Gate.

The IMD, in a tweet, listed the expected impact of the intense rain spell and suggested action for the same. The Met department advised people to follow traffic advisories that are issued in this regard, avoiding staying in vulnerable structures and to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

