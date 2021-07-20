Left Menu

J-K: Wife, daughter of police constable shot by terrorists in Anantnag

The wife and daughter of a police constable were shot at by terrorists including one belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in the Verinag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday, the police said.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:19 IST
J-K: Wife, daughter of police constable shot by terrorists in Anantnag
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wife and daughter of a police constable were shot at by terrorists including one belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in the Verinag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday, the police said. According to the police, the injured has been identified as Naidha Jan (wife) and Madhiya (daughter) of police constable Sajad Ahmad Malik.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, it said. The police said, "As per eyewitnesses, one of the attackers has been identified as Mufti Altaf, a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed."

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021