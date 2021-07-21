US STOCKS-Upbeat earnings, recovery optimism lift Wall St futures

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, helped by upbeat quarterly results and forecasts from companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Harley Davidson, while shares linked to economic growth also climbed.

Johnson & Johnson gained 1.2% in premarket trading after the drugmaker forecast upbeat 2021 earnings, while Harley-Davidson Inc added 3.5% as it reported a second straight quarterly profit. Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a multi-day losing streak, as a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism fueled a risk-on rally.

Advertisement

Netflix Inc, the first to report earnings from the FAANG group, said it would take a deeper dive into video games as the movie and TV streaming service projected weak subscriber growth. Its shares fell 0.3%. Coca-Cola Co gained 3% after the world's largest soda maker raised its full-year sales forecast, as demand for its beverages rebounds due to the re-opening of theaters, restaurants, and stadiums.

Analysts expect annual S&P earnings growth of 72.9% for the April-June period, a significant improvement over the 54% growth seen at the beginning of the quarter, according to Refinitiv data. Market participants are also closely watching the second-quarter earnings season to justify sky-high valuations at which the market trades right now.

For the year so far, the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% on optimism about a stronger recovery due to vaccinations and favorable monetary policy. Energy stocks Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil, Schlumberger NV, Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Oil, and Halliburton climbed between 1.1% and 2.9%, tracking higher oil prices.

United Airlines rose 1.6% after its revenue quadrupled from a year ago and topped estimates with a strong domestic travel rebound. Rivals American Airlines and Southwest Airlines added 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively, ahead of their results on Thursday.

Rate-sensitive lenders Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Corp, and JPMorgan & Chase were up between 0.3% and 1.2%. At 6:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 173 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.04%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc jumped 5.3% as brokerages raised their price targets on the burrito chain's stock after it beat estimates for earnings and comparable quarterly sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)