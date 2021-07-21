Left Menu

Online prostitution racket busted in Andhra's Tirupati, case filed against 4 accused

Tirupati Police has busted a prostitution racket, which was being operated through WhatsApp and collecting money through online banking transactions.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2021 17:12 IST
Tirupati Police has busted a prostitution racket, which was being operated through WhatsApp and collecting money through online banking transactions. A case has been filed against the four persons operating the prostitution racket. Some women have also been rescued.

Acting on credible information, the police forces raided a house here on Tuesday evening. According to Tirupati circle inspector Sivaprasad Reddy, the police caught four women and two men in the house. "During the inquiry, the police found that two women-- Swapna and Lakshmi Priya from Bellary of Karnataka-- were involved in the racket. Anirudh and Saikiran from Tirupati used to approach women from different places, send their photos to customers, and operate prostitution racket," Reddy said.

Circle Inspector Sivaprasad Reddy said the accused used brought girls from Vijayawada and Bengaluru and kept them in the house. "We received information that prostitution racket was being operated from the SBI Colony. The police staff raided a house based on that information. We found four women and two men there. We interrogated them. They brought girls from Vijayawada and Bengaluru, kept them in that house, and using them for prostitution with the help of two persons from Tirupati. They were approaching customers through WhatsApp and acquaintances. We filed the case against those four persons," he said. (ANI)

