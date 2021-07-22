Left Menu

U.S., Germany reach agreement on Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline -Washington Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 00:28 IST
U.S., Germany reach agreement on Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline -Washington Post
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Germany reached an agreement on Wednesday on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, ending a longstanding dispute between the allies, the Washington Post reported.

Under the deal, Germany agreed to invest in Ukraine's green technology infrastructure and the United States will end its effort to block the pipeline, the Post said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021