U.S., Germany reach agreement on Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline -Washington Post
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 00:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States and Germany reached an agreement on Wednesday on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, ending a longstanding dispute between the allies, the Washington Post reported.
Under the deal, Germany agreed to invest in Ukraine's green technology infrastructure and the United States will end its effort to block the pipeline, the Post said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- The United States
- United States
- Post
- Washington Post
- Russia
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mukul Roy's wife dies of post COVID complications in Chennai
INSIGHT-UK housing boom may derail post-Brexit trade dreams
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns from post
Pope's post-operative condition continues satisfactorily, Vatican says
Indian IT industry to post strong recovery with 11% revenue growth in FY22: Crisil