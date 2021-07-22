Left Menu

Ukraine calls consultations with EU, Germany on Nord Stream 2

Kyiv has officially initiated consultations with the European Union and Germany on the Nord Stream 2, which it says threatens Ukrainian security, violates the diversification principle of the EU Energy Union, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that notes to Brussels and Berlin had already been sent.

