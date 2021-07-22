Maharastra: 2 NDRF teams rushed to Ratnagiri amid heavy rainfall
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed two teams to Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle critical situation due to high tide and heavy rain on Thursday, informed district administration. The Indian Coast Guard has been asked for aerial help as a precautionary measure. Local corporation teams are conducting rescue operations with 5 boats.
Earlier, on July 12, Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai issued a red alert for Ratnagiri. Entire Konkan has been covered with clouds and receiving heavy rainfall. The IMD had also issued a warning to ports and fishermen as the sea is expected to be rough. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
