IOC's Bach tells Japan emperor organisers 'doing utmost' not to bring infections

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:35 IST
IOC's Bach tells Japan emperor organisers 'doing utmost' not to bring infections
The head of the International Olympic Committee met with Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Thursday and assured him that organizers were doing their utmost not to bring infections into the host nation.

Thomas Bach met with the emperor a day before the opening ceremony, where Naruhito is expected to speak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

