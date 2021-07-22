Left Menu

Former President Zuma granted permission to attend brother's funeral

In a statement, the department said a sentenced offender who was granted permission to leave a correctional centre remained a sentenced offender even while temporarily outside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:08 IST
“As a short-term, low risk classified inmate, Mr Zuma’s application for compassionate leave was processed and approved following the Correctional Services prescripts.” Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Department of Correctional Services has granted former President Jacob Zuma permission to attend the funeral of his late younger brother.

In a statement, the department said a sentenced offender who was granted permission to leave a correctional centre remained a sentenced offender even while temporarily outside.

"The permission granted to Mr Zuma is for 22 July 2021," the department said.

When outside a correctional facility, inmates need not wear offender uniforms.

"As a short-term, low risk classified inmate, Mr Zuma's application for compassionate leave was processed and approved following the Correctional Services prescripts."

The former president is currently serving a 15-month sentence at the Escourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. The former statesman, 79, was sentenced on 29 June for defying an instruction to give evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his nine years in power.

He will today attend the burial of his younger brother Michael, who died earlier this month after a reportedly long illness.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

