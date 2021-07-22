Interstate Ganja Smuggling racket busted by Special Operation Teams in Hyderabad
On a tip-off to police, the sleuths of Special Operation Teams (SOT) busted the Interstate Ganja smuggling racket under the Saroornagar Police Station, Hyderabad (Telangana) on Wednesday evening while it was transported from the Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.
The Special Operation Teams from Bhongiri and Malkajgiri Zones nabbed a person namely Metri Raj Kumar from the Bidar district of Karnataka while he was transporting the contraband drug weighing 320 kg of Ganja from the Gokavaram area of Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.
The police have seized 320 kg Ganja, Mahindra Bolero goods carrier including a mobile phone all worth about Rs. 40,00,000 from the possession of the smuggler. (ANI)
