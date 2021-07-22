Left Menu

ICG rescues 12 crew of MV Kanchan stranded off Umargam in Gujarat

Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV) Water Lily has also been deployed by DG Shipping, Mumbai for assisting the stranded vessel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:04 IST
Later in the evening, the master of the vessel intimated that MV Kanchan, carrying steel coils as cargo, had dropped anchor and was tilting towards Starboard (right) side. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
Indian Coast Guard rescued all the 12 crew of Motor Vessel (MV) Kanchan stranded off Umargam, Gujarat on July 21, 2021. Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai had received information from DG Communication centre, Mumbai in the afternoon of July 21, 2021, that MV Kanchan is stranded due to contamination in fuel thereby rendering the engine non-operational and no electrical power onboard, amid inclement weather. Later in the evening, the master of the vessel intimated that MV Kanchan, carrying steel coils as cargo, had dropped anchor and was tilting towards Starboard (right) side.

The MRCC Mumbai instantly activated the International Safety Net (ISN) and MV Hermeez was immediately diverted towards the distressed vessel. Braving rough seas, MV Hermeez safely evacuated all the 12 crew of MV Kanchan in a swift night operation.

Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV) Water Lily has also been deployed by DG Shipping, Mumbai for assisting the stranded vessel. In addition, two tugs have been deployed by the vessel owners to render assistance to the vessel.

(With Inputs from PIB)

