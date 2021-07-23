Left Menu

Mumbai: Govandi building collapse death toll rises to four

The death toll of the Govandi building collapse in Mumbai increased to four on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:33 IST
Mumbai: Govandi building collapse death toll rises to four
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll of the Govandi building collapse in Mumbai increased to four on Friday.

As per the Mumbai Police, all the victims are members of the same family.

At least 11 people have suffered injuries so far after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Govandi area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021