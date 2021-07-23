Mumbai: Govandi building collapse death toll rises to four
The death toll of the Govandi building collapse in Mumbai increased to four on Friday.
As per the Mumbai Police, all the victims are members of the same family.
At least 11 people have suffered injuries so far after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Govandi area. (ANI)
