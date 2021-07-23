Left Menu

Govt approves 792 private food processing projects so far

As many as 792 projects out of 818 have been approved for setting up food processing industries by the private sector, with approved grants-in-aid of Rs 5,792 crore so far, the government informed Parliament on Friday.Government has been consistently encouraging and incentivising increased private sector investment for the overall development of the food processing sector of the country to promote value addition in agricultural and allied sectors and reduce wastage, Minister of the State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:27 IST
Govt approves 792 private food processing projects so far
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 792 projects out of 818 have been approved for setting up food processing industries by the private sector, with approved grants-in-aid of Rs 5,792 crore so far, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

''Government has been consistently encouraging and incentivising increased private sector investment for the overall development of the food processing sector of the country to promote value addition in agricultural and allied sectors and reduce wastage,'' Minister of the State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel said. The minister in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha also said the government has recently taken three major initiatives in order to further increase private sector participation in the sector. Firstly, the government has approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the food processing sector with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore to support the creation of global food manufacturing champions and support Indian brands of food products in international markets.

Secondly, the government is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises Scheme to provide financial, technical and business support for up-gradation/setting up of two lakh micro food processing units based on the One District One Product (ODOP) approach in a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

And thirdly, the government in the budget speech for 2021-22 had announced the expansion of the scope of the Operation Greens scheme from tomato, onion and potato (TOP) to 22 perishable products to boost value addition in agriculture and allied products and their exports.

That apart, the government is implementing a central scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) from 2016-17 for overall growth and development of the food processing sector, mostly through private sector participation, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021