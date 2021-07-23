5th North-East India Traditional Fashion Week 2021 to be organised

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) will organise the virtual 5th North-East India Traditional Fashion Week (NEIFW) 2021 on 24th & 25th July 2021.

The Divyangjan Movement for Empowering the Specially-Abled towards an Inclusive part of 'India@75 National Celebration' and flagship programme for North-East India.

The National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (Divyangjan) (NIEPVD, Dehradun) is organizing the NEIFW 2021 to cater to the divyang populace and stakeholders from the North-East to promote the arts and artisans of North-East India.

The two-day online event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar ji in the presence of Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale ji, Sushri Pratima Bhoumik ji, Shri A. Narayanaswamy ji and Secretary-DEPwD Ms Anjali Bhawra.

The event will be hosted through webcasting and web-conferencing facilities and is expected to have the partaking of over 3000 online viewers & participants including divyang performers, skill-experts, entrepreneurs, artisans and others.

(With Inputs from PIB)