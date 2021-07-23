Left Menu

5th North-East India Traditional Fashion Week 2021 to be organised

The Divyangjan Movement for Empowering the Specially-Abled towards an Inclusive part of ‘India@75 National Celebration’ and flagship programme for North-East India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:13 IST
5th North-East India Traditional Fashion Week 2021 to be organised
The Divyangjan Movement for Empowering the Specially-Abled towards an Inclusive part of ‘India@75 National Celebration’ and flagship programme for North-East India. Image Credit: Twitter (@MSJEGOI)
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) will organise the virtual 5th North-East India Traditional Fashion Week (NEIFW) 2021 on 24th & 25th July 2021.

The Divyangjan Movement for Empowering the Specially-Abled towards an Inclusive part of 'India@75 National Celebration' and flagship programme for North-East India.

The National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (Divyangjan) (NIEPVD, Dehradun) is organizing the NEIFW 2021 to cater to the divyang populace and stakeholders from the North-East to promote the arts and artisans of North-East India.

The two-day online event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar ji in the presence of Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale ji, Sushri Pratima Bhoumik ji, Shri A. Narayanaswamy ji and Secretary-DEPwD Ms Anjali Bhawra.

The event will be hosted through webcasting and web-conferencing facilities and is expected to have the partaking of over 3000 online viewers & participants including divyang performers, skill-experts, entrepreneurs, artisans and others.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021