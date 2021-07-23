Left Menu

Indian Navy mobilises flood rescue teams and helicopters in Maharashtra

The naval Flood Rescue Teams are fully self-sustained and equipped with Gemini rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and lifebuoys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:24 IST
One Seaking 42C Helo from INS Shikra, Mumbai departed for Rescue at Poladpur/Raigad during early morning hours on 23 Jul 21. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)
Based on a request received from the Government of Maharashtra, the Western Naval Command, Mumbai has mobilised Flood Rescue Teams and Helicopters to provide assistance to the State Administration.

Despite adverse weather conditions and widespread inundation in affected areas, a total of seven naval rescue teams departed by road for deployment to the Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts on 22 July 2021 from Mumbai. Airlift of marooned personnel from Raigarh district is also being undertaken. One Seaking 42C Helo from INS Shikra, Mumbai departed for Rescue at Poladpur/Raigad during early morning hours on 23 Jul 21.

The naval Flood Rescue Teams are fully self-sustained and equipped with Gemini rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and lifebuoys. These rescue teams also include specialist Naval Divers and diving equipment.

Additional Flood Rescue Teams are being maintained on a high degree of readiness at Mumbai, for immediate deployment, should the need arise.

(With Inputs from PIB)

