IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi-NCR today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the parts of Delhi and NCR in the next two hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 09:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the parts of Delhi and NCR in the next two hours. The thunderstorms are predicted in the adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, the IMD further said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR ( Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours," said the IMD in a tweet. Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

