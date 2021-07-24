"Encroached temple lands will be retrieved on war footing"

Encroached temple lands will be retrieved on a war footing, however big they are, Tamil Nadu HR&CE minister Sekar Babu said on Saturday.

The government has already started retrieving temple lands from encroachers across the state, he told reporters after visiting Vanabadrakaliyamman temple at nearby Mettupalayam.

Stating that vacant posts in temples will be filled by the end of next month, he said these would include ones on compassionate grounds.

To a question on conducting the annual rejuvenation camp for temple elephants, Sekar Babu said medical tests will be carried out to all the pachyderms once in 15 days and a total checkup, once in three months.

The department is ready to accept the elephants if individuals are willing to donate them to temples, he said.

