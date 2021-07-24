Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Day 2 Medal tally

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:15 IST
Following is the medal tally at the end of the Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympic on Saturday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 3 0 1 4 2 Italy 1 1 0 2 2 Japan 1 1 0 2 4 Korea 1 0 2 3 5 Equador 1 0 0 1 5 Hungary 1 0 0 1 5 Iran 1 0 0 1 5 Kosovo 1 0 0 1 5 Thailand 1 1 1 1 10 ROC 0 1 1 2 10 Serbia 0 1 1 2 12 Belgium 0 1 0 1 12 Spain 0 1 0 1 12 India 0 1 0 1.

