Maha: NDRF rescues 2 wiremen stranded on power line above flooded river

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-07-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 23:12 IST
Maha: NDRF rescues 2 wiremen stranded on power line above flooded river
Two Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company wiremen who got stranded on a power line above the Vaitarna river amid heavy flooding in Palghar district were rescued by the NDRF, an official said on Saturday.

The two MSEDCL staffers, who were on a repairing assignment at the site on Friday, tried to cross the river by clinging on to the power line but got stuck, after which they alerted their department, he said.

''A National Disaster Response Force team managed to rescue the two staffers, identified as Madhukar Satvi and Pradeep Bhoyar,'' he said.

A video showing the two hanging precariously from the power line and the rescue operation mounted by the NDRF went viral on social media.

