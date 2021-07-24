Rijiju lauds Chanu, says winning medal on first day of Olympics very special

After Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in weightlifting on Saturday, former Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the sportsperson and said that winning a medal on the first day sets the tone for more success. Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at the Olympics.

"Winning a medal on the first day is very special because it sets the tone. We would like to congratulate Mirabai Chanu," Rijiju, who is the union Law Minister, told the media here. He said that Chanu, who hails from Manipur, had promised to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It is a huge honour and we are proud of our country's daughter," Rijiju said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she won a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded Chanu for her glorious victory. Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time. After winning a silver medal, Chanu said this is a dream come true and also thanked the entire country for praying for her victory. (ANI)

