Arjun and Arvind finish third in lightweight double sculls repechage, qualify for semifinals
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 07:20 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.
The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Advertisement
Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.
The semifinals will be on July 27.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: We don't fear the stronger opponents anymore, says hockey forward Navneet
Tokyo Olympics: India cricketers rally behind Olympic-bound athletes
Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues
Tokyo Olympics: Need to bring out my A-game to win Khel Ratna, says Neeraj Chopra
Tokyo 2020 CEO says Tokyo Olympics will create model for pandemic Games