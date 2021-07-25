Left Menu

One terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, search operation underway: IGP Kashmir

One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday morning, Kashmir Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar informed.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:22 IST
One terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, search operation underway: IGP Kashmir
Kashmir Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday morning, Kashmir Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar informed. Reportedly, three terrorists were in hiding at a place in Kulgam, of which one has been killed on Sunday morning.

"We received information that three terrorists were hiding at a place in Kulgam last night. A team of Army and police raided the place. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed. The search operation is still underway," he said. One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Munand area of Kulgam district today.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists today morning in Kulgam. The search operation is still underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021