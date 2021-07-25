One terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, search operation underway: IGP Kashmir
One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday morning, Kashmir Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar informed.
One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday morning, Kashmir Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar informed. Reportedly, three terrorists were in hiding at a place in Kulgam, of which one has been killed on Sunday morning.
"We received information that three terrorists were hiding at a place in Kulgam last night. A team of Army and police raided the place. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed. The search operation is still underway," he said. One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Munand area of Kulgam district today.
The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists today morning in Kulgam. The search operation is still underway. (ANI)
