Amit Shah launches Assam Rifles' Green Sohra Plantation Drive in Shillong

On his two-day trip to the north-east region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched Assam Rifles' Green Sohra Plantation Drive in Shillong on Sunday and said that the goal in the next 3 years is to plant over 1 million trees in the area and to develop a forest of 1000 hectares. "In the next 3 years, we plan to plant 1 million plants in this area and to develop a forest of 1,000 hectares at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore," he said.

Lauding the role of the armed forces in keeping the country safe by sacrificing their own lives, the Union Minister said, "Along with the immense role that the armed forces play at securing the international borders and the CRPF's role at ensuring security within the country, for the last two years, they have also been taking care of the environment." Expressing concern over the declining record of rainfall in Cherrapunji, Shah said, "In just 25-30 years, Cherrapunji has lost its green status. Its main reason is the rampant felling of trees for development. We have taken a resolution to make Cherrapunji green again."

"The name of the state Meghalaya itself means a region enveloped in clouds, and it is an issue of grave concern if the rains here decrease. The Central government, along with Assam Rifles, other armed forces, and Meghalaya government have pledged to come together to make Cherrapunji green again," he added. Sharing his vision for the state, Shah said, "We want to create such a situation in the upcoming future that Cherrapunji regains its status as the state which receives the highest rainfall. With this, the students will again be able to acknowledge Cherrapunji as the place which receives the highest rainfall."

"I feel honoured to say that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading India's fight against global warming through different initiatives," Shah added. (ANI)

