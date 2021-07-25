Left Menu

Amit Shah prays for country's progress at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and prayed for the country's progress and prosperity.

Home Minister Amit Shah at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: Twitter @himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and prayed for the country's progress and prosperity. He was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Worshipped at Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple, Guwahati and prayed to the mother for the progress and prosperity of the country," Shah tweeted. Sarma also took to Twitter to share the visit. "Along with Sri Shah, we paid our obeisance to Maa and sought her divine grace to keep guiding us in our pursuit of peace, prosperity and progress for all," he tweeted.

The Home Minister is currently on a two-day trip to northeast India. Earlier in the day, he launched an Assam Rifles' Green Sohra Plantation Drive in Shillong. He was later received by Sarma at the LGBI airport at Guwahati.

"Adarniya @AmitShah ji has been very kind & generous in guiding us always. Such an honour to have Hon HM again amidst us in Assam today, to help us take forward the development agenda of NDA govt," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

