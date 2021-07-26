Left Menu

Olympics-Surfing-A surfer's biggest challenge? Picking the perfect wave

The waves at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach are getting bigger and more powerful by the day, but picking the perfect one to surf their way into gold medal contention is proving to be the biggest challenge of all for the Olympic competitors. Seven-time Australian world champion Stephanie Gilmore saw her dream of emulating her gold-medal winning hero Cathy Freeman dashed when she fell behind to South African Bianca Buitendag and was left waiting in vain for a winning wave that never came.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 06:31 IST
Olympics-Surfing-A surfer's biggest challenge? Picking the perfect wave

The waves at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach are getting bigger and more powerful by the day, but picking the perfect one to surf their way into gold medal contention is proving to be the biggest challenge of all for the Olympic competitors.

Seven-time Australian world champion Stephanie Gilmore saw her dream of emulating her gold-medal winning hero Cathy Freeman dashed when she fell behind to South African Bianca Buitendag and was left waiting in vain for a winning wave that never came. The half-hour Olympic heats are mostly spent bobbing around in the water, waiting. Pick the right wave to perform on, as Buitendag did, and it will see you through to the next round - miss it, and your Olympics could be over.

"What they're looking for is a set wave, the bigger waves ideally," New Zealand coach Matt Scorringe told Reuters. "The smaller waves are usually more gutless and have less energy, and it's not as easy to surf strong on them to get the scores." "Speed, power and flow of the wave are part of the scoring criteria, and they're also looking for a wave that's got a long wall on it, so they can get multiple manoeuvres and a variety of manoeuvres on that wave - obviously today, that's pretty tricky to come by."

Each surfer's top two waves contribute to their final score, and a priority system ensures that they take turns in having first preference about which waves to pin their hopes on. "There's a lot of waiting around with priority, to try and make sure you have that priority when that wave comes through," Scorringe explained.

"Other moments when you don't have priority, you might try your luck on some smaller ones - you've got to live and die with those moments," he added. New Zealand surfer Ella Williams found herself in a similar situation to Gilmore, falling behind to Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy in her last 16 heat and desperately searching for the wave that would get her back in contention.

"It is a waiting game, sometimes you just have to sit and wait for the bigger waves, it is a bit of a risk. Sometimes it pays off and you're like 'thank God I waited', sometimes like today, it doesn't," Williams told Reuters, adding that she was proud of her efforts despite getting knocked out. "That's just the way the cookie crumbles - sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't. That's just part of the sport of surfing," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021