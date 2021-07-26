Olympics-Swimming-Britain's Peaty wins men's 100m breaststroke
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 07:50 IST
Adam Peaty of Britain won the gold medal in the men's 100 metres breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands won the silver and Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi took the bronze.
