Olympics-Archery-South Korea wins gold in men's team
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:42 IST
South Korea claimed gold in the Olympic archery men's team event on Monday, extending their reign and winning the country's third archery gold at the Tokyo Games.
Taiwan snatched silver and hosts Japan won bronze.
