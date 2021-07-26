KVKs working with full zeal towards doubling farmers' income: Tomar

Praising the efforts of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the times of COVID-19, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said these centres are working with full zeal for achieving the target of doubling farmers' income. With the help of information and communication technology, scientists are benefitting the farmers through proper techniques, he said while inaugurating the 28th regional workshop of KVKs located in Madhya Pradesh.

KVKs are agricultural science centres that impart vocational training to farmers and field-level extension functionaries. ''KVKs are working with full zeal for achieving the target of doubling the farmers' income,'' an official statement quoted the minister as saying. At present, 723 KVKs are being run by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) units, NGOs and State Agricultural Universities. Out of which, seven are located in Naxal-affected areas, he said. He also praised scientists and other staff for the smooth functioning of KVKs amid all the challenges. On KVKs' contribution in increasing crop yields, Tomar said it is a matter of satisfaction that the productivity of pulses is being increased through KVKs cluster front line demonstration and seed hub. Out of 60 lakh hectares of the soybean crop in Madhya Pradesh, the productivity is being increased by using raised bed technology in about 35 lakh hectares along with water conservation. Due to the efforts of KVKs, Kadaknath poultry farming is being done in 25 states with increasing demand abroad, he said. To make these centres more useful and modern, Tomar said important units like integrated farming systems, advanced seed production and processing, water harvesting and micro-irrigation have been established. He also urged for cooperation from the state governments in this matter as it will further benefit the agriculture sector. The minister also said KVKs distribute soil health cards to farmers and advise them for nutrient requirements according to the crops through demonstration and training. He also appreciated that a new project 'Arya', being operated in Attari, Jabalpur in 12 KVKs of Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, was attracting youth towards farming. Under the project, more than 700 youths have set up enterprises in nursery management, processing and mushroom production, among others. The 'Farmer First' project in Attari, Jabalpur is being run by three institutes and four universities, he added. The ''Mera Gaon-Mera Gaurav' program is also being run by five universities and five other institutes of Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh. To increase the availability of seeds of pulse crops, the Seed Hub program is being operated by KVK in 15 districts, he added. The minister said as digital literacy, marketing and artificial intelligence is the need of the day, KVKs will be strengthened and modernized in this direction. On this occasion, Tomar released various publications and laid the foundation stone of Soyabean Seed Hub Store at KVK, Govind Nagar, Hoshangabad.

