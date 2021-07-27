Left Menu

Olympics-Triathlon-Storm delays start of women's race

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 02:40 IST
Olympics-Triathlon-Storm delays start of women's race
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The start of the Olympic women's triathlon race was delayed by at least 15 minutes on Tuesday due to windy, storm conditions sweeping the course in Tokyo Bay.

Due off at 06.30 (21.30GMT) local time - scheduled early to avoid excessive heat - the new start time is 06.45 (21.45GMT) but with heavy rain still pounding the region 30 minutes before that there is the potential for further delays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021