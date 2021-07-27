Warmer Kiwi Homes smashing target of 25,000 heater installs

The Government's highly successful insulation and heating programme, Warmer Kiwi Homes, is celebrating a key milestone with the completion of more than 38,000 insulation and efficient heater installs in the year to the end of June, smashing its target of 25,000 installs for the year.

"The Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme has been even more successful than we thought it would be, which is really exciting," says the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

"It's great to see so many New Zealanders engage with our plan to boost energy efficiency and health standards in the home. It shows our plan is working.

"Low-income families, young children and older Kiwis are especially vulnerable to the impacts of living in cold, damp homes so I'm proud this government scheme is making such a difference to their quality of life, with reduced risk of respiratory illness, doctor's visits and hospitalisations. There are huge health benefits to warm, healthy homes."

Warmer Kiwi Homes, run by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), improves the health and well-being of communities by offering Government grants for insulation and an efficient heater to eligible lower-income homeowners, with top-ups from community organisations in some centres making the cost of insulation even lower or no-cost.

"I want to give a big thanks to the many community organisations that have contributed funding this winter, thereby helping us to make homes cosier, more energy-efficient, and more affordable to heat."

"Warmer Kiwi Homes also stimulates job growth and is good for the economy. 86 companies are currently contracted to deliver Warmer Kiwi Homes, with over 81% of the insulation products they install manufactured in New Zealand.

"By smashing targets and driving activity, we are supporting jobs throughout the supply chain, helping our economic recovery from COVID-19," Megan Woods said.

Warmer Kiwi Homes have completed 69,000 installs since it started in July 2018.

Thanks to further support for Warmer Kiwi Homes in Budget 2021 an extra 47,700 New Zealand homes will be warmer and energy efficient this year.

