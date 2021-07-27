Enhanced Task Force Green activated for West Coast and Marlborough floods

The Government has activated Enhanced Task Force Green (ETFG) in response to the West Coast and Marlborough floods, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

"To assist with the clean-up, up to $500,000 will be made available to support the recovery in Buller and Marlborough which has experienced significant damage particularly to farmland, vineyards, homes, roads and bridges," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"This funding will mean job seekers can be employed to help farmers and growers clear debris and complete clean-up work on their properties. It will also enable the local councils or other authorised agencies to hire job seekers to help with the clean-up.

"Government is keen to ensure that local job seekers will be used wherever possible due to pressure on accommodation, particularly on the West Coast.

"Through this funding, we're expecting up to 30 job seekers to be employed to help out on the ground for a maximum of 12 weeks," Carmel Sepuloni said.

Across the West Coast and Marlborough, damage assessments are being carried out. The Ministry will work with agencies to make sure Enhanced Task Force Green assistance is provided as soon as possible to farmers and growers that need this support.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)