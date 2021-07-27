UNESCO and Madhya Pradesh partner to adopt Historic Urban Landscape approach

UNESCO New Delhi is collaborating with the Department of Tourism, Government of Madhya Pradesh to adopt the 2011 UNESCO Recommendation on the Historic Urban Landscape as an approach to guide heritage-based sustainable urban development in Gwalior and Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.

This significant partnership was officially launched on 20 July 2021, by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, Culture and Adhyatm, Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Director of UNESCO New Delhi. Many senior officials from various stakeholder departments in Madhya Pradesh also attended the event. It is my utmost hope and confidence that this project will take the two cities of Gwalior and Orchha to the heights of development, from a cultural and spiritual perspective, while also protecting our natural heritage. In this important partnership, we will fulfil our role in the planning and development of these two historical cities.

Advertisement

Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Adhyatm, Government of Madhya Pradesh

I thank the Government of India and UNESCO for their assistance and partnership, through which we are preserving and enhancing our cultural heritage with complete determination. Madhya Pradesh since long has maintained a lot of potential for religious tourism. Now with this decisive partnership with UNESCO, historical, cultural and religious tourism will become even more prevalent.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh, while launching the partnership

This project carries a particular importance for UNESCO New Delhi, as it is the first co-operation – and in many ways, a landmark partnership – between UNESCO and the Madhya Pradesh State Government in the field of Culture. I would like to congratulate the commitment made by the Government of Madhya Pradesh to preserve its historic towns, which will play an important role to make the urban development of Madhya Pradesh in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Eric Falt, UNESCO New Delhi Director and Representative The launch was followed by a workshop wherein Junhi Han, Chief of the Culture Sector introduced the 2011 UNESCO Recommendation on the Historic Urban Landscape to the project stakeholders. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary (Tourism), Madhya Pradesh facilitated the introductory discussions and co-operation between various departmental officials from across Madhya Pradesh.

The UNESCO Historic Urban Landscape approach is a holistic means of integrating goals of urban heritage conservation with those of social and economic development. Gwalior and Orchha as historical cities with a thriving culture and unique development needs make excellent cases for this pilot project.