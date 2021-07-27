Left Menu

Olympics-Weightlifting-Taiwan's Kuo wins gold in women's 59kg

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:03 IST
Taiwan's Kuo Hsing-Chun won the gold medal in the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Turkmenistan's Polina Guryeva won the silver medal and Japan's Mikiko Andoh the bronze.

