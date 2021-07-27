Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:33 IST
Public transport operators urged to scale up COVID-19 measures
The MEC also urged residents to continue registering and visiting vaccination sites to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has called on public transport operators to scale up preventative measures and continue practising responsible behaviour to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"With the introduction of the Level 3 Regulations allowing for increased levels of mobility, we plead with public transport operators not to let their guard down and continue enforcing COVID-19 regulations in their facilities," MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said on Monday.

He said with more people expected to go to work and visiting places of leisure, the public transport system has a seminal responsibility of ensuring the spread of the virus is prevented.

Throughout lockdown periods, the Department of Roads and Transport has continued monitoring nodes of public transport, checking for and encouraging compliance with regulations.

"Through our #SmartMobilityWeekends program, the department has been inspecting taxi ranks and intermodal facilities. I am concerned about laxity in some facilities, especially the sanitisation of commuters. This period demands nothing but discipline at all our public transport nodes," Mamabolo said.

The MEC also urged residents to continue registering and visiting vaccination sites to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Vaccination and non-pharmaceutical interventions are our best bet to defeat COVID-19. This includes regular handwashing with soap, making use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Wearing a mask and social distancing remain our best defence against the virus," said the MEC.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

