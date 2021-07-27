Left Menu

UN panel pays $600M to Kuwait oil firm for invasion by Iraq

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:29 IST
UN panel pays $600M to Kuwait oil firm for invasion by Iraq
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

A United Nations panel paid out USD 600 million to Kuwait's national oil company on Tuesday as compensation for Iraq's invasion and occupation of Kuwait three decades ago.

The U.N. Compensation Commission said it has so far paid out USD 51.3 billion since approving some 1.5 million claims related to the invasion by governments and international organizations in 2005.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation successfully claimed USD 14.7 billion for oil production and sales losses resulting from damage to the country's oil fields during the 1990-91 Iraqi invasion and occupation that resulted in the US-led Gulf War.

The corporation is the sole remaining claimant and can expect to receive a further USD 1.1 billion.

Under a 1991 U.N. Security Council resolution, Iraq set aside a percentage of proceeds from its oil exports for the compensation fund. That share is currently set at 3%, the panel said.

At the current rate of payment, the final tranche is expected to be paid within a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021