Left Menu

Company and director sentenced for defrauding SARS' R5.7 million

This came after YB Mashalaba and Associates (Pty) Ltd and its director, Yandisa Bavulele Mashalaba, pleaded guilty in the Bloemfontein Regional Court of PAYE fraud for claiming a false PAYE credit of R5.7 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:26 IST
Company and director sentenced for defrauding SARS' R5.7 million
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Revenue Service's (SARS) efforts to clamp down on swindlers, received a shot in the arm when a company and its director received suspended sentences for defrauding the revenue collector of R5.7 million.

This came after YB Mashalaba and Associates (Pty) Ltd and its director, Yandisa Bavulele Mashalaba, pleaded guilty in the Bloemfontein Regional Court of PAYE fraud for claiming a false PAYE credit of R5.7 million.

In a statement, SARS said an investigation by its auditors found that a false Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) credit was submitted to nullify a tax debt to the value of R5.6 million.

The PAYE credit was disallowed by the SARS auditors, said the revenue collector.

The company was fined R 100 000 suspended wholly for five years, while the director was fined R 500 000 or five years imprisonment suspended wholly for five years.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter in the statement said companies and their directors would face criminal prosecution if they transgressed the law and tried to defraud the fiscus of any revenue that was due to the state.

"SARS will make it hard and costly for any taxpayer who willfully and intentionally seeks to break the law as we expect every taxpayer to meet their obligations and pay their fair share of tax," he said on Tuesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021