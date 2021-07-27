Left Menu

Two Swadesh Darshan projects sanctioned under Ramayana Circuit

The Ministry has also sanctioned projects under Buddhist, Tirthankar, Krishna and Spiritual Circuits.

Updated: 27-07-2021 17:47 IST
Ramayana Circuit is one of the identified thematic circuits of the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme of the Ministry of Tourism under which 2 projects have been sanctioned. The Ministry has also sanctioned projects under Buddhist, Tirthankar, Krishna and Spiritual Circuits.

In addition, the Ministry of Tourism provides financial assistance to State Governments / Union Territory Administrations for integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations under the 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' scheme.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

