PM Modi appreciates UNESCO for declaring Dholavira a World Heritage site

Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:00 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on UNESCO declaring Dholavira, Harappan city in India a World Heritage site. He also said that It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology.

Reacting to a tweet by UNESCO, the Prime Minister, in a series of tweets said;

"Absolutely delighted by this news.

Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology.

I first visited Dholavira during my student days and was mesmerised by the place.

As CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on aspects relating to heritage conservation and restoration in Dholavira. Our team also worked to create tourist-friendly infrastructure there."

(With Inputs from PIB)

