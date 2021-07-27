PM Modi appreciates UNESCO for declaring Dholavira a World Heritage site
Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology.
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on UNESCO declaring Dholavira, Harappan city in India a World Heritage site. He also said that It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology.
Reacting to a tweet by UNESCO, the Prime Minister, in a series of tweets said;
"Absolutely delighted by this news.
I first visited Dholavira during my student days and was mesmerised by the place.
As CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on aspects relating to heritage conservation and restoration in Dholavira. Our team also worked to create tourist-friendly infrastructure there."
(With Inputs from PIB)
