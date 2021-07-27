Three suspects appear before court for possession of firearms

Three suspects have appeared before the Verulam Magistrate's Court today for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The suspects were arrested this morning in Phoenix when police officers were conducting patrols and spotted a vehicle with three male occupants, parked outside a tavern.

Advertisement

The vehicle was searched and police found three firearms with ammunition.

Police said that a 27-year-old suspect was found in possession of a licensed firearm with 31 rounds of ammunition.

"The suspect was charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act, while his firearm was seized for further investigation," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The remaining two suspects, aged 23 and 26, were found in possession of a revolver and a pistol with 23 rounds of ammunition.

Police said the recovered firearms would be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used previously in serious offences in the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)