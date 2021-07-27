Left Menu

Three suspects appear before court for possession of firearms

The suspects were arrested this morning in Phoenix when police officers were conducting patrols and spotted a vehicle with three male occupants, parked outside a tavern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:13 IST
Three suspects appear before court for possession of firearms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Three suspects have appeared before the Verulam Magistrate's Court today for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The suspects were arrested this morning in Phoenix when police officers were conducting patrols and spotted a vehicle with three male occupants, parked outside a tavern.

The vehicle was searched and police found three firearms with ammunition.

Police said that a 27-year-old suspect was found in possession of a licensed firearm with 31 rounds of ammunition.

"The suspect was charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act, while his firearm was seized for further investigation," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The remaining two suspects, aged 23 and 26, were found in possession of a revolver and a pistol with 23 rounds of ammunition.

Police said the recovered firearms would be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used previously in serious offences in the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021