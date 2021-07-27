BSES will become one of 'greenest' discoms in country by 2024: Experts

Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES is slated to become one of the ''greenest'' power distribution companies in the country by increasing the share of renewable energy in its portfolio to over 50 per cent by 2024, power sector experts said on Tuesday.

According to estimates, 3,300 MW of power portfolio of BSES discoms -- BRPL and BUPL -- is to become green by 2024. It will reduce around 7 million tones of carbon dioxide annually, they said.

Recently, BSES signed agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to procure 510 MW of solar and hybrid power.

''The share of green energy in BSES' power portfolio is progressively increasing over time and will reach over 50% of its long-term power arrangements by financial year 2023-24,'' a power sector expert said.

Around 3,300 MW of ''green'' power will be operationalised by BSES discoms and will electrify the national capital. Of this, 2,291 MW will be pure-play renewable comprising solar, wind and waste to energy, and around 1000 MW will be hydro, he said.

At present, around 22 per cent of long-term arrangements of BSES discoms comprises green power, which includes pure-play renewable power of over nine per cent (or 365 MW) and about 13 per cent (or 548 MW) hydro power, he added.

