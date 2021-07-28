JSW Renew Energy inks PPA with SECI to supply 270 MW

JSW Renew Energy has inked power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for supply of 270 MW from its 810 MW wind capacity. With the signing of this PPA, the entire 810 MW awarded capacity is tied up with SECI, a BSE filing stated. JSW Renew Energy (JSWREL) has signed a PPA with SECI for the balance contracted capacity of 270 MW out of the total awarded capacity of 810 MW, it stated. In September 2020, JSW Future Energy Ltd (JSWFEL; formerly JSW Solar Ltd), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the company, had received letter of awards for total blended wind capacity of 810 MW from SECI in respect of the tariff-based competitive bid invited by the SECI for setting up of 2,500 MW ISTS-connected Blended Wind Power Projects (Tranche - IX).

In May 2021, JSWREL, wholly owned subsidiary of JSWFEL, had signed a PPA with SECI for the contracted capacity of 540 MW out of the total awarded capacity of 810 MW. JSW Energy has a power generation capacity of 4,559 MW, where about 30 per cent of the capacity is from renewable sources. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries i.e. JSWFEL and JSW Hydro Energy Limited is presently constructing various renewable power projects to the tune of 2.5 GW, with a vision to achieve a total power generation capacity of 20 GW by the year 2030, when the share of renewables in the total capacity will increase to 85 per cent.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)