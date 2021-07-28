Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Centre

Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon is likely to be launched during the third quarter of 2022 assuming normal workflow henceforth, Union Minister of State in the Department of Space Dr Jitendra Singh informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:58 IST
Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Centre
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon is likely to be launched during the third quarter of 2022 assuming normal workflow henceforth, Union Minister of State in the Department of Space Dr Jitendra Singh informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, he said, the realisation of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress.

"The realization of Chandrayaan-3 involves various processes including finalization of configuration, subsystems realization, integration, spacecraft level detailed testing, and a number of special tests to evaluate the system performance on earth," the minister said. He stated that the realisation progress was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, all works that were possible in work from home mode were taken up even during lockdown periods. Chandrayaan-3 realization resumed after commencement of unlock period and is in matured stage of realization," read the reply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021