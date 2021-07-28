New Karnataka CM announces scholarship programme for ryots'

Newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced a scholarship programme for farmers children and increase in pension for senior citizens, widows and disabled, under social security schemes.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a single member cabinet meeting, after taking office, Bommai said his government is committed to working for the farmers and poorer sections of society.''...decisions taken at my first cabinet meeting, is a first step in this direction.'' ''We are preparing a programme for farmer's children, and have also taken the decision to help the poorer sections with the social security schemes,'' Bommai said.

Aimed at encouraging higher education among farmers' children and to see to it that they are not deprived of education, a new scholarship programme is being introduced, he said, adding, ''it was not there earlier.

''This will cost Rs 1,000 crore, a detailed programme will be drawn for this.'' The chief minister has raised the monthly pension for citizens above 65 years from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 under the Sandhya Suraksha scheme, a move that will further increase the governments expenditure by Rs 863.52 crore, and will help 35.98 lakh beneficiaries.

Also widow pension has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 800, and this will additionally cost Rs 414 crore for the government, and will benefit 17.25 lakh beneficiaries, he said.

Further, under the pension for the disabled, Rs 600 is being given to those with 40-75 per cent disability and it will be increased to Rs 800. This will additionally cost the government Rs 90 crore, and will benefit 3,66,000 beneficiaries, he added.

