Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Latvia men beat ROC to win first ever gold medal
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:30 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The Latvia men's team defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 21-18 on Wednesday to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in 3x3 basketball.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian Olympic Committee
- Latvia
- Olympic
Advertisement