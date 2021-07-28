Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to J-K LG Manoj Sinha over cloudburst near Amarnath cave
After a cloudburst hit near the Amarnath cave on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being sent there for relief operations.
After a cloudburst hit near the Amarnath cave on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being sent there for relief operations. "NDRF teams are being sent there for relief operations and for an accurate assessment of the situation," said the Home Minister.
According to Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Meanwhile, two SDRF teams are present at the cave. One additional team of SDRF deputed has been from Ganderbal.
Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The yatra takes place through the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)
