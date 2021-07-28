Tourism chamber FHTR to collaborate with Rajasthan govt to promote state

Left Menu

It will form a cohesive strategy to present and market Rajasthan for visitors and tourists, FHTR president Apurv Kumar said.He was addressing the Annual General Meeting AGM of FHTR at Clarks Amer hotel here.He said the federation will be focused on objectives like offline promotions, digital marketing, phygital marketing and cooperation through a hub and spoke model.Senior vice president Kuldeep Singh Chandela said there is a need to promote new and lesser-known tourist destinations in the state.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR) along with the state government will form the Tourism Promotion Council of Rajasthan to promote it as a preferred tourist destination.

The council will have representatives from the government along with the tourism and hospitality sector. It will form a cohesive strategy to present and market Rajasthan for visitors and tourists, FHTR president Apurv Kumar said.

He was addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of FHTR at Clarks Amer hotel here.

He said the federation will be focused on objectives like offline promotions, digital marketing, 'phygital' marketing and cooperation through a hub and spoke model.

Senior vice president Kuldeep Singh Chandela said there is a need to promote new and lesser-known tourist destinations in the state. These include locations like Sanchu border, Dewair, Banswara, Viratnagar, and others.

