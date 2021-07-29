Left Menu

Delhi: Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS

Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on July 27, informed Tihar officials on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:25 IST
Underworld don Chhota Rajan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on July 27, informed Tihar officials on Thursday. He complained of stomach ache following which he was admitted to the hospital and is currently under treatment at AIIMS.

Earlier in April, the 61-year-old gangster was earlier admitted to AIIMS after he tested positive for COVID-19. Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi.

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

